CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Numerous weapons have been found on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campuses since the beginning of the school year and parents are looking for ways to stop the violence.

CMS parent Bernel Berry has taken the cause to the streets with his organization 1Love.

The group runs a homicide hotline for kids to vent their frustrations and talk to someone about how to de escalate issues. They also are hosting a gun lock giveaway on Beatties Ford Road in hopes of keeping guns out of the hands of kids.

“It takes a village.” Berry said. “It takes all of us working together to make sure that all of our children are safe. So, I’m challenging everyone.”

The Gun Lock Giveaway is taking place Sunday, September 26 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 2425 Beatties Ford Road.