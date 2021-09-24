Longtime Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley announced early Friday that he is running for reelection, putting an end to months of speculation and deliberation.

Grassley, who just turned 88 last week, will be seeking an 8th term in office representing the Hawkeye state in the Senate.

"It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running. I do that 6 days a week. Before I start the day I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided," Grassley wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a GIF of him running in the early morning hours. "I’m running for re-election — a lot more to do, for Iowa. We ask and will work for your support. Will you join us? "

Grassley has served in the Senate since 1981 – 40 years in office – and will likely face former Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer in the general election. A recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed Grassley leading Finkenauer 55%-37% among likely voters.

"Serving Iowans in the United States Senate is a tremendous honor," Grassley wrote in a statement. "I’m working as hard as ever for the people of Iowa and there’s more work to do. In a time of crisis and polarization, Iowa needs strong, effective leadership. I’m focused on serving the people of Iowa as your senator and fighting for policies that will make Iowa an even better place to raise a family and grow a business."

Despite the fact that Iowa has trended more Republican in recent elections – backing Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 after backing Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 – Grassley's decision is a major win for national Republicans who wanted to see him run again, avoiding the potential of a crowded primary and a close race as Republicans aim to take control of the Senate in 2022.

Five Republican Senators have announced they are not seeking reelection: Sens. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Richard Shelby of Alabama and Rob Portman of Ohio. No Democrats have, as of yet, made similar announcements.

Grassley is one of two Senators whose service dates back to the administration of former President Jimmy Carter – the other being Sen. Patrick Leahy, the Democratic Senator from Vermont who assumed office in 1975. Grassley served as president pro tempore of the Senate during former President Trump's tenure, which made him third in the line of presidential succession at the time.

Grassley is the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee and is the 10th-longest-serving Senator in U.S. history.