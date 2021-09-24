TAMPA, Fla. — Businesses still trying to dig out of losses from the pandemic could get more help through CARES ACT funding into next year.

Hillsborough County approved its budget for the new fiscal year starting Oct. 1 and it includes a carry over of millions of dollars in COVID aid.

What You Need To Know Millions of dollars in CARES ACT funding included in new Hillsborough County budget



Business owners like Carol Carr of Moxie's Cafe in Tampa hope additional funds help boost recovery



MORE Coronavirus headlines

That's good news for businesses that say their recovery was muted by the Delta variant, said Carol Carr, owner of Moxie's Cafe on N. Tampa Street in downtown Tampa.

"With the delta variant it seems to have dropped off a little bit again," Carr said.

She said last year's funding from Hillsborough County helped keep her doors open, but the recovery over the summer has been more like a diet. Some days are better than others.

Potential funding for small businesses into next year could help still struggling businesses through the peaks and valleys of the recovery.

"There's actually a couple major businesses that actually came back into the offices again this week, so we are hoping to see an influx again," Carr said. "And maybe all over the downtown community we are hoping for. It's a slow start I guess again, but hopefully we will get there."

Also included in the new budget is an investment in public safety, specifically redeveloping the county's fire station in Thonotosassa. It could help improve response times county wide.

And some Hillsborough County workers will see their first pay raise in two years.

Last year, pay raises did not happen because of the pandemic.