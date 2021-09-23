ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is making changes to its employee dress code to be more inclusive, according to a new policy.

What You Need To Know Universal Orlando is revising its dress code for its employees



The changes, which are more inclusive, allow for all employees to have visible tattoos



All employees, regardless of gender, are allowed to wear makeup and nail polish

​“We regularly conduct reviews of our appearance standards, listen to Team Members and evolve our policies and practices in the spirit of respect and providing an inclusive environment where our Team Members are proud to work,” according to a notice to employees.

The new policy, which takes effect Sunday, will allow all employees, regardless of gender, to have visible tattoos, wear nail polish as well as makeup.

Under the new appearance guidelines, all Universal employees can have “tasteful visible tattoos” except on their hands, face, neck or head. There are also limits to the size of visible tattoos. The previous policy did not allow employees who interacted with guests to have visible tattoos.

There is no limit to how many visible tattoos an employee can have, according to the revised policy.

Another change involves makeup, which previously was only allowed for female employees. Now, the revision simply says that makeup worn by employees “should give a natural appearance, displaying a professional image.”

Also nail polish is allowed for all employees so long as it’s clear or a neutral or subtle color.

Universal’s updated dress code policy comes months after Disney announced a revised “Disney Look,” which also allows cast members (employees) to have visible tattoos and wear nail polish. Disney’s changes also allows cast members to have gender-inclusive hairstyles and jewelry.