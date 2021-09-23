MELBOURNE, Fla. — Businesses across the country are waiting on potential new Occupational Health and Safety Administration guidance on the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

President Joe Biden has called for private-sector companies with at least 100 employees to require they are vaccinated or to be able to produce weekly test results showing they are not infected with COVID-19.

Florida Tech Career Services Director Dona Gaynor, who helps place the university’s graduates into careers, said she has talked with companies with opposing stances on vaccine mandates.

One company told Gaynor that it will not enforce the vaccine mandate on its more than 100 employees but does require testing for new employees.

But another company indicated it started requiring all of its more than 100 employees to get vaccinated as of a week ago. Once the requirement went into effect, four employees walked off the job.

"In hiring new employees, that's something they (company hiring executives) bring up in the interview," Gaynor said. "At least right now, because it's so new. I would expect in the future they would have it on their job descriptions."

Some companies even are requiring vaccination status on the resumes of potential employees, Gaynor said. Her career services office does not recommend students add that to their resumes, though, because it's private medical information, she said.

Students will have to apply for employment with companies that align with their own values on vaccines, Gaynor said.