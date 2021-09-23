OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — After nearly 30 years, a popular family-owned produce stand in northeast Ohio is closing.

What You Need To Know The Stand has been in the same location since the early ’90s



The Stand is a seasonal produce stand that’s open five to six months a year The produce stand has been operated by different family members through the decades

Kelly Baron is prepared for one of the busiest times of the year at her produce stand, Halloween.

“All of this will be filled with pumpkins come the first week in October,” said Baron, owner of The Stand.

Baron's grandfather, Arley Smith, started the Olmsted Falls business nearly 30 years ago. Now, it’s closing at the end of the season because the landlords are selling the property.

“Back in the ’90s, my grandfather started this. It was simply a small cardboard table and he would sit a few boxes, zucchinis . . . and it grew into this,” said Baron.

The Stand was also known as Papa’s Produce.

As a child, Baron would pick vegetables with her grandfather.

“Just brought back a lot of good memories from when I was a kid and it’s been fun. It’s amazing. People are great, the support, seeing people all the time. It’s just been awesome. It really stinks to leave it.”

Loyal customers came by to pick up pumpkins, flowers and some vegetables. Some of them were not happy to hear this is The Stand's last season at this location.

“I’m so sad it’s part of the charm of this whole place. Every day I get to leave my development and this is what I see and it makes me so happy to see this. It will be missed. It’s well-loved and it will be missed,” said Michelle Smart of Olmsted Falls Township.

Baron said it's hard to find an empty lot for a seasonal business but she is not giving up on the family business.

“Find somewhere to just rent a space for six months out of the year, they want someone to fill the space for a whole year,” said Baron.

The Stand is scheduled to close on Halloween night.