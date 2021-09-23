DAYTON, Ohio — The Original Flying Pizza is celebrating its golden anniversary after 50 years of serving the Miami Valley — all of which has been owned and operated by the same family using the same ingredients.

It all started on Oct. 1, 1971 when John Graci opened the original location in downtown Dayton.

“When you look back, it’s about my father, his brother and uncles,” John’s son and Co-owner Tony Graci said. “They started it. They set the foundation to all of this. I mean hard work, hour after hour, year after year, to get to where we’re at right now.”

Tony and Frank Graci are now second generation owners of the popular pizza joint know for its signature New York Style.

“We started here when we were little kids — 8 years old,” Tony said. “Father chasing us around making us do all the work as little grunt workers. Then when you get older you start making the pizzas, learn how to fly ‘em, do it the right way.”

“Flying ‘em,” is the term the Graci’s use to explain how they throw the dough — expanding it to the size of a small blanket.

Something that still is captivating to witness.

“Well, it’s a legacy,” John’s son and Co-Owner Frank Graci said. "If it wasn’t for the customers we wouldn’t be here. I could tell you all day we make the best pizza, but if you don’t come eat it, it doesn’t matter.”

The Flying Pizza’s customer service model is the secret ingredient to their signature New York Style Pie. To the brothers, it’s all about treating the customer right and making them feel welcome whether they are there to just grab a slice, or a whole pie for pickup.

Crafting each pizza is truly a passion for the Graci brothers.

“Forrest Gump used to say Lt. Dan had magic legs. These are magic hands,” Frank said jokingly as he flies the dough.

To thank their customers for keeping them around for half a century, the Flying Pizza will be raffling off 16 TVs to its customers from Sept 27 to Oct. 1.

“That was the thought, was to give something away and still have people come down and still have a celebration,” Frank said. “We’re going to have cupcakes out here, we’re gonna have t-shirts, sweatshirts and then we’re going to be giving away gift certificates too.”

The brothers said the celebration will bring back a lot of faces, and a lot of memories through the years, but now it’s about continuing their family legacy.

“It’s just one of those things that we take a lot of pride in, our product, and not to mention our customers,” Tony said. “These people are keeping us going for 50 years.

“The whole idea is to keep going,” Frank said. “I hope we’re here for the 75th anniversary.”