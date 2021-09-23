CLEVELAND — According to the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA), women remain greatly underrepresented in the tech industry. Nationally, women represent approximately 49% of the U.S. workforce and only 26% of tech occupations. In Ohio, women are paid 21% less than their male counterparts.

A Cleveland coding and career prep bootcamp company, Tech Elevator, is partnering with the Greater Cleveland Partnership for a virtual mentoring roundtable in late September. The event highlights "Women in Tech." Kelly Brucker, Tech Elevator's Lead Pathway Program Director, spoke with Spectrum News 1 Ohio about the opportunities available for women who are interested in tech industry.