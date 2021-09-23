Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury are holding hiring events from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and are looking to hire more than 400 people in both the Central Florida and Tampa Bay areas.

They will be part of a 500-store effort to hire about 76,000 workers for full- or part-time roles nationwide. The retailers are looking for people to fill roles in stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers, depending upon where you are located, but most of the positions are for the customer sales and experience team as well as within merchandising and operations. Approximately 48,000 of these roles are for the holiday season, while the remaining roles are permanent opportunities to join the Macy’s, Inc. team on a part- or full-time basis for the holidays and beyond.

Among Macy’s benefits is the ability for colleagues to choose regular and optional overtime shifts that meet their availability. Colleagues may be eligible to earn a referral bonus of up to $500 for every friend and family member they recruit to join the Macy’s, Inc. team.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the hiring event at http://macysjobs.com, bloomingdalesjobs.com and bluemercury.com. Macy’s, Inc. conducts most interviews for store positions online.

According to Macy’s Inc., nearly a third of Macy’s nameplate store leadership nationwide started their careers at Macy’s during the holiday season, and more than 6,100 seasonal workers throughout the nation joined the company permanently after the holiday season.