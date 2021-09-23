The Syracuse Food Truck Association will host it's first "Food Truck Battle" this Saturday at the state fairgrounds, but this isn't your typical food truck event. This idea started with a goal to have Syracuse area food trucks compete against Rochester area trucks this Saturday.

But organizers with the Syracuse Food Truck Association said they've opened it up to include trucks from the Finger Lakes, North Country and Mohawk Valley as well. The goal is to create the largest one-day gathering of food trucks Central New York has ever seen.

Thirty-five trucks will be parked around Chevy Court offering french toast to barbeque macaroni and cheese. There will also be a full lineup of music performing on the stage to go along with the food.

Every truck will have a full menu with at least one item available for between $3 and $5.

"So this is kind of the biggest gathering of food trucks in Central New York for one day. The most that I know that have ever gotten together was 20 to 25 a couple of years ago, so we wanted to crush that number, and so we've got 35 trucks, so we're just excited to go out there and do it," said Syracuse Food Truck Association President Nick Sanford.

A panel of judges will vote on their favorite food truck items, and there will also be people's choice awards. There will also be about 50 vendors on site, as well as plenty of activities for kids.

Tickets are $5 to get in Saturday, and a portion of the proceeds will go to help three non-profits. The Food Bank of Central New York, Helping Hounds, and Clear Path for Veterans will benefit.

The event will go from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Saturday. Tickets can be purchased ahead at SYRFoodTrucks.com or you can buy them at the gate using cash only.