RALEIGH, N.C. — People are quitting their jobs more than any time in the last 20 years, according to the U.S. Labor Department. Many are opting for positions with more flexibility and time at home.

What You Need to Know

The Mama Shark blog helps other families save money

It’s one of more than 600 million blogs on the internet

Bloggers saw profits boost by 35% during the pandemic

When Stephanie Iraggi was 18, she started a swim instruction business called Blue Dolphins Aquatics. She grew it from seven kids to now serving 1,200 clients throughout Chatham, Durham and Orange counties. Before having her second child, she sold it to spend more time at home with her family.

"There was a time when swimming was my passion, and I still love it. But, as I became a mom and saw the struggles that moms have, you know, my heart shifted," Iraggi said.

She then used her business background to create a blog called Mama Shark to help other families save money. She shares homeschooling tips, productivity advice and a variety of money-saving courses. It’s now one of the top 20 blogs in Raleigh.

During the pandemic, Iraggi became one of the 35% of bloggers to see a revenue boost, turning her hobby into a source of income. Blogs make money through ads, affiliate links or by selling products and courses.

“My goal is that it would be a substantial enough amount of income to kind of make things not so tight,” Iraggi said. “You know, as the kids get older and want to do sports, we’ll have the flexibility to do that.”