BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​A Buffalo woman is promoting sustainability through both her business and everyday life. Studio Vegan launched about a year ago and its creator aims for a zero waste lifestyle.

For Naquasia Boyd, baking is more than a passion. It sustains her and the community.

She started Studio Vegan about a year ago. A plant based meal prep service and bakery, her clients range from New York to Germany, from your average Joe to members of the Buffalo Bills. Even amid a pandemic, her business boomed thanks to more demand for animal-free products.

“When you know what you're putting in your body and you know where it's coming from, I feel like you have a better mindset,” she said.

That kind of whole food approach is something she follows in work and in life.

“As humans, we leave so much like garbage and we are literally destroying the planet, one day at a time with what we consume,” she said. “So, my ultimate goal was to get a pantry that was fully sustainable.”

From dehydrating food, to growing her own crops. Some for her and some for clients. Trying to not be part of the problem. And sharing her zero-waste journey along the way.

”Social media for me has been massive,” she explained. “It has helped in so many ways, is sharing because I mean, I don't push people to be like to be, what I do or be a part of my lifestyle but I do inform them.”

Sharing her process, from start to end. Whether sustainable plant growing or plant-based baking.

“This you know you want that you want to give back to the planet where it gave you,” she said. “You don't want to leave it worse.”

Something for mother earth and something for you. And my how satisfying sustainability can taste.