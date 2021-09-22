WAUNAKEE, Wis. — As Wisconsin vintners collect their crop for the season, friends, volunteers and fellow wine-lovers play a big part in the harvest.

On a late summer morning, a handful of volunteers had made their way up and down rows of grapes. They were at Drumlin Ridge Winery in Waunakee, on the side of a hill.

They were picking sabrevois grapes. They’re red grapes that look like a deep purple while they’re on the vine.

Some of them are wearing gloves. A volunteer named Philomena isn’t.

“[My hands] are starting to turn purple,” she laughed.

The process is repetitive: Reach through the leaves, snip off a bunch of grapes, drop them into the bucket. It seemed to be kind of satisfying or therapeutic.

Dave Kohlwey was out helping pick grapes. He knows the owner of Drumlin Ridge through their winemakers’ groups.

“There’s so much that I learn judging at the State Fair, judging at the club contests,” Kohlwey said.

“I would say [picking grapes is] sorta like gardening,” Kohlwey said. “Making wine and planting this stuff … I’m planting dreams. What is it gonna taste like?”

These volunteers are out in the vines earlier than usual.

“Because of the hot, drier summer, we're picking about two weeks earlier,” said Dave Korb, owner of Drumlin Ridge Winery.

Eventually, the grapes picked will end up inside the winery building, in huge bins covered with black fabric. The smell of fermentation fills the air all the way out to the parking lot.

“What we’ve done here is de-stem the grapes, dropped about a thousand pounds into the bin, these are fermenting,” Korb said. “As they ferment, the CO2 lifts the grapes, and they start to dry out. Then we bring the punch-down tool, we punch them back down into the wine.”

After fermentation, they’ll continue to monitor the wine, and get it exactly to Korb’s liking before it’s barreled.