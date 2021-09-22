WISCONSIN— Months after the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Championship run put the city and state on millions of televisions around the world, the Badger State will be front-and-center worldwide again this week thanks to the Ryder Cup.

"There's going to be 350 reporters in Sheboygan from around the world [and] another 350 covering from a distance, and it's going to be coverage in 160 countries," Brian Bennett, president of STIR Advertising and Integrated Messaging, told Spectrum News 1 Wednesday. "What they're going to see is an amazing facility in a beautiful environment and nothing but positive vibes coming out of the state of Wisconsin."

In addition to hundreds of international media members who are helping to highlight all Wisconsin has to offer, countless golf fans from around the world are now in our state and Bennett says more are surely to follow in the months and years ahead.

"This isn't the first big golf event or only prominent golf course in Wisconsin, so just golf alone is bringing some very valuable tourism to the area," Bennett said.

