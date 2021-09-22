BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​A Buffalo eatery is back after being closed through the pandemic. Amy's Place reopened in July, revamped with a completely vegetarian menu.

"I take pride in every little thing I do that’s how an attitude we all should have,” Amy’s Place Owner Greg Kempf said.

For 28 years, Kempf has served up everything from pancakes and wraps to burgers and mac and cheese.

“Over the years the Lebanese food is always conducive to vegetarian food and it’s become more popular,” he said.

Over the pandemic, he was shut down and decided to make some changes. Converting the eatery to fully vegetarian and vegan by the time the doors reopened this July.

“Maintain the old Amy‘s Place and keep the stuff that we had consistent and then keep her new stuff that we have good,” he said.

The team here’s been serving up success since. Kempf only expects it to continue through the busy months as people come back for a taste of what they love.

“The nice service and the friendly atmosphere, it’s a little quirky. And the food,” he added.