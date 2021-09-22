MILWAUKEE — As people head back to work in-person and hit the highways, car dealerships around the state are getting busier.

It is the reason one of the state’s largest car dealer groups is looking to grow their team.

Russ Darrow group, which operates dealerships in the Milwaukee area, Sheboygan, Madison and the Fox Valley has a wide range of jobs available. Hiring for sales, service, and administrative positions has been a key focus according to Russ Darrow Group Marketing Manager Kelly Phillips.

“Recruiting and staffing is on the forefront of all our minds. It is the first point in every meeting we have an agenda for,” Phillips said.

Service technician positions are the highest area of need, with roles available at almost all Russ Darrow locations.

Paul Lecher runs the service department at Russ Darrow Nissan in Milwaukee. Lecher said he wants people to realize they do not need prior automative repair experience to join the team, he said they are willing to train.

To learn more about the positions available with Russ Darrow group, visit their hiring website.