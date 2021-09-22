Eight late-night comedy shows spanning multiple networks are teaming up to raise awareness for a hot topic: Climate change.

NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” TBS’ “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” will each dedicate a portion of their Wednesday show to focus on issues related to climate change.

The organization announced Wednesday that Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” will also join the effort.

The program comes during Climate Week NYC, an annual effort sponsored by international nonprofit the Climate Group that takes place in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly gathering. The group focuses on “fulfilling and increasing commitments made by businesses, governments, and organizations” related to climate change.

The effort itself was coordinated by longtime producer Steve Bodow, whose previous T.V. credits include executive producer/showrunner of “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” executive producer/co-showrunner of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” executive producer/head writer/staff writer of “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” and consulting producer for “The Opposition with Jordan Klepper.”

“Climate change, obviously, is something we’re all dealing with,” Bodow said in a recent interview with the New York Times. “We’re all talking about it. We all need to be talking about it. What if these shows all talked about it at once? It makes a statement that they’re all willing to do this.”

His efforts were largely met with a “spirit of cooperation” from the various networks, Bodow added. Each show was given free reign on what kind of climate change-related segment they produced, but Bodow said each will dedicate “some meaningful part of their show, at a minimum, and others will do even more” on the topic.

"I'm thrilled to participate in Climate Night," Bee said in a statement. "But maybe we should move it up a few days? Just because, you know, it's urgent?"

"I'm proud to dedicate one entire night of my show to the climate, so I can say I wasn't part of the problem, I was 1/365th of the solution," Colbert wrote.

"The only late night war is against Climate Change," Kimmel joked in a Twitter post, a tongue-in-cheek reference to the late night television rivalries of old.

A number of the shows have previewed their climate-related content.

Seth Meyers is set to interview John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate.

Kerry wrote on Twitter that he is "excited to chat with my friend and comedic alter-ego," referring to Meyers.

Jimmy Fallon will interview renowned primatologist and anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall.

Trevor Noah will be joined by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Wednesday’s Climate Night on television also coincides with a renewed White House focus on the issue. President Joe Biden delivered an address to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday focusing largely on climate change, where he both pledged more assistance from the United States and called on other leaders to take renewed action to tackle the dangers associated with a warming climate.