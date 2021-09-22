The Landmark Theatre in downtown Syracuse will require patrons ages 12 years or older to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48-72 hours of showtime before entering for a performance, according to a release from the theatre's executive director.

This new COVID-19 policy will begin October 1. Masks will also be required at all times, unless you are eating or drinking.

Starting November 1, that policy will change to require proof of two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test result 24-72 hours before showtime for entry.

Patrons who have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the last ten days (if unvaccinated) or last five days (if vaccinated) will not be admitted.

“The Landmark Theatre believes these policies will significantly reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in our facility,” said Executive Director Mike Intaglietta.

These policies will remain in effect until at least December 31, 2021, according to Intaglietta, at which point they will be reassessed and updated as needed.

Acceptable proof for COVID-19 vaccination includes:

Physical Vaccination Card

NYS Excelsior Pass

Government digital vaccine proof from outside NYS

Acceptable tests for a negative result includes the PCR or antigen method. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated after 14 days from receiving a second dose.