WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The secret ingredient at Charlie’s Kabob Grill is family.

Charlie Hamaty immigrated to North Carolina from Lebanon in 2002. He brought a taste of the Mediterranean to Wake Forest by opening Charlie’s Kabob Grill with his wife in 2010.

“I always had a dream of having my own restaurant. In 2010, I brought my mom here and we opened the store — she helped me with all the recipes we have here,” Hamaty said.

It has now grown into two storefront locations in Wake Forest and a traveling food truck.

When the COVID-19 pandemic initially struck the restaurant industry, Hamaty was concerned for his business.

“I was worried about losing everything I had built, that was my concern. I fought and we did everything we could possibly do, we were able to get through COVID,” Hamaty said.

The father of three made it through the pandemic shutdown, and business at his restaurant is booming. But now he faces a supply and demand problem.

“What we’re dealing with now is almost three times worse than what we dealt with back then. Now we’re dealing with no employees, and we’re dealing with all the shortages on food and the increases on the food,” Hamaty said.

Hamaty made the decision to limit hours at Charlie’s Kabob Grill’s Heritage location, closing down on Sundays.

“My amazing staff is working tirelessly to fill all hours of operation, but I can only ask so much of them,” Hamaty said.

Another issue he faces is the cost of products needed for his recipes, which have increased more than 50%.

“We’re just running around trying to keep the stuff we can’t operate without, we can’t operate without pita, the price on bamboo skewers tripled from what was normal prices,” Hamaty said.

With rising cost of product and trying to pay workers a competitive wage, it leaves Hamaty to raise his prices in order keep the doors open to both stores.

“No one wants less than $10, $11 an hour. We have to increase the prices of gyros, food, sandwiches to meet that demand,” Hamaty said.

Signage is posted around the restaurant explaining the shortage of workers and asking for customers' grace as their order may take longer to prepare than usual.

“The signs is explaining to our customers our shortage of employees to be patient with us, we thank them for all the support. I can guarantee to everyone the quality of my food will never go bad. The service, we are doing the best we can to keep our stores open,” Hamaty said.

Hamaty’s business is not the only one facing these challenges.

According to the National Federation of Independent Businesses, 50% of small business owners reported not being able to fill open positions in a recent job report.

Charlie’s Kabob Grill is hiring for all positions, including the customer service line and the kitchen.

