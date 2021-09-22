GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers' first regular season home game attracted a crowd resembling pre-pandemic times, and local business owners said things felt normal again.

Tom Bacon moved his restaurant, T-Bacon’s BBQ, to the Lambeau Field area during the 2020 offseason. His hope was to be closer to the large crowds and events near Lambeau. Didn’t happen last year.

“We definitely weren’t busy on Packers days,” Bacon said.

The pandemic forced the NFL and Packers to implement restrictions limiting fan capacity on game days. That resulted on much fewer fans traveling to Green Bay to celebrate the team. Bacon said that led to a very quiet season on the business front. At times, games days felt eerily desolate, he said.

Monday night was a different story.

“We had a pretty darn good day,” he said.

It's a similar sentiment other businesses in the area felt.

“It’s a good sign,” said Bacon.

He said he felt more confident this season will be much better for smaller businesses like his.​