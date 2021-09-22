Welcome to Nineteen61’s recipe for Churrasco Steak with Black Bean Risotto.

Executive Chef Marcos Fernandez was generous enough to offer detailed instructions, depending on the method of preparation and availability of ingredients.

Fernandez named the restaurant after the year his family became Cuban exiles.

The restaurant recipes reflect not only his family but also his own history.

He’s found better quality ingredients and started making everything from scratch.

And his family has expanded to include a wife from Peru, adding more layers to what he describes as a truly Latin American meal.

Please enjoy Chef’s explanations and tips within the recipe.

Churrasco Steak

Ingredients

Immersion circulator

Vacuum-Sealed filet or flat iron steak

1 tbsp. Aji Panca paste

1 tbsp. Avocado Mousse

1 tsp. Chimichurri

6 oz. Black bean risotto

Directions

Cook sous vide steak to the desired temperature. Remove the steak from the bag, and season with salt and pepper. Rub the steak with the aji panca. Sauté with teaspoon of oil add the steak and give it a hard sear on both sides, about one to two minutes. You can add more aji panca, and keep searing to the desired coating. Then remove and let it rest—if you have a cooling rack that allows the steak to cool from both sides that would be ideal. Cut your steak in half to show the doneness and enjoy with all the accompaniments.

Avocado Mousse

Ingredients

2 each ripe avocados

3 oz. roasted garlic oil

1 oz. lime juice

1 garlic clove

3 oz. heavy cream

Salt to taste

Directions

Put all the ingredients inside the blender and blend until smooth. Salt to taste

Aji Panca

Ingredients

1 pack Aji panca dry

4 qt. water

1 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. vinegar

1/4 tsp. garlic

1⁄4 tsp. cumin

Directions

Remove the stem from the peppers. Remove the seeds and place in water in a large pot. Bring to a boil changing out the water twice. Then drain the water, place the rest of the ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth. Add a little water to make more fluid as needed.

AN ALTERNATIVE

Buy the jar of Aji panca from a local Latin supermarket

ChimiChurri

Ingredients

4 oz. Italian parsley

1 oz. cilantro

1 tsp. minced garlic

2 tbs. fresh-squeezed lime juice

2 tsp. White distilled vinegar

1/8 tsp. of each; oregano, cumin & crushed red pepper flakes

3 oz. of Spanish olive oil

Salt to taste

Directions

Chop the parsley fine and the cilantro (we avoid the stems at the restaurant) it requires a little more work, but the end result is better in your mouth. In a bowl combine the herbs and the garlic and mix lightly. Add lime juice and vinegar followed by the dry herbs and spices. Mix lightly again, and finally, drizzle the oil while mixing to incorporate the ingredients. Season with salt and serve. This recipe is best used one hour after making to give the ingredients time to marry. This will last overnight refrigerated.

Risotto

Ingredients

4 oz. unsalted butter

1⁄2 medium onion, diced small

2 cloves garlic, chopped

11/4 cups of Calasparra or Arborio rice

8 oz. white wine

1 qt. chicken stock

Salt to taste

Directions

In a medium pan over medium-high heat, melt butter. Add onions, and sauté until they just start to caramelize. Add garlic and continue to sauté until garlic starts to brown. Add rice and cook for one minute. Add white wine, and cook until the rice has absorbed all of the wine. Add half of the chicken stock and stir frequently until most of the stock has been absorbed. Add the remaining stock and stir frequently until all of the stock has been absorbed and the mixture looks creamy. AT THIS POINT you can stop and cool the risotto for later use. You will need a cookie sheet with 1⁄2 inch edge and parchment paper. This is great for parties where you are cooking and want to have almost everything ready to serve.

REHYDRATION PROCEDURE BELOW

Once the grain has “broken” and the rice is tender or “al dente,” you can stop and begin the process below if making the black bean risotto; or, you can finish your risotto with 2 oz. of butter and 2 oz. of fresh grated Parmesan cheese.

But at Nineteen61 it’s grated manchego cheese.

Season with salt to taste.

BLACK BEAN RISOTTO

Ingredients

1 oz. small diced Cantimpalo Chorizo (Cijote, peeled works well too)

2-4 oz. chicken stock as needed

3 oz. your favorite black bean recipe

3 oz. risotto mix up top without the cheese and butter added yet.

1 tsp. of oregano cumin mix (50/50 blend)

If you are using the top recipe and want to stop just having your risotto par ready then you will use up most of the chicken stock rehydrating the rice.

IF YOU ARE PLOWING THROUGH

If you have your beans ready, then go ahead and in a sauté pan bring your chorizo to sweat on medium heat.

Once the oils begin to render, you can add the beans and the warm risotto, stirring constantly.

Lower your heat to about medium-low, and then add the cheese, butter and stir, stir, stir.

Do this until the butter and cheese are fully incorporated, taste it and adjust with a little salt.

If your risotto is too creamy then stir longer under very low heat to help evaporate more water.

If your risotto is too thick, then add a tablespoon of chicken stock at a time.

REHYDRATION of COLD RISOTTO

At the restaurant, we add about 4 oz. of chicken stock to a small pot and add 4 oz. of risotto cold.

Let the chicken stock boil and stir to separate the grains a bit.

The rice will start to soak up the stock and you can see the creaminess come back. When the liquid has almost all been absorbed and the rice looks very creamy, add the cheese and butter and turn off the heat.

Stir, stir, stir.

REHYDRATION of COLD RISOTTO with BLACK BEANS

In a saucepot add the chorizo and bring to a rendering point, and then add the rice and 2 ounces of chicken stock.

Start to bring to a boil, and if the rice is still not hot and al dente, add more stock, followed by the beans and the herb mix.

Then continue the process to cream the risotto, adding the cheese and butter and shutting off the heat.

Always adjust the seasoning last.