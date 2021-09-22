Reporters on Wednesday grilled White House press secretary Jen Psaki on a number of issues related to immigration, particularly attempting to clarify the administration’s response to a massive influx of Haitian migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

What You Need To Know Reporters on Wednesday grilled White House press secretary Jen Psaki on a number of issues related to immigration



The administration has faced mounting criticism after photos surfaced of U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback using violent tactics against migrants



Psaki on Wednesday defended the administration’s continued implementation of Title 42 expulsions, a pandemic-era authority



Republicans say Biden administration policies led Haitians to believe they would get asylum; Democrats want the use of Title 42 to end

President Joe Biden’s administration has faced mounting criticism for its immigration policies after photos surfaced of U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback using what appeared to be whips and other violent tactics against migrants in the Rio Grande over the weekend.

Psaki on Wednesday called the images “horrific,” saying the officers used “brutal and inappropriate measures” and that all those identified have been placed on administrative leave. Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is conducting an investigation into the incident that should be completed by next week, she added.

“We're not going to stand for that kind of inhumane treatment, and obviously we want this investigation to be completed rapidly,” Psaki said, adding that Biden remains “committed to putting in place a humane and orderly immigration system that includes an established and efficient process for applying for asylum.”

Still, the video of agents maneuvering their horses to forcibly block and move migrants attempting to cross the border has sparked resounding criticism from Democrats on Capitol Hill, who called on the Biden administration to end its use of a pandemic-era authority to deport migrants without giving them an opportunity to seek asylum in the United States.

Psaki on Wednesday defended the administration’s continued implementation of Title 42 expulsions, a pandemic-era authority that allows U.S. officials to immediately return migrants to their previous country of transit due to health concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Psaki stressed Title 42 authority is still vital because “we’re in the middle of a public health crisis,” noting there are a variety of ways for migrants to apply for continued asylum in the United States. Haitians who arrived before July 29 were granted Temporary Protected Status, and can apply to stay in the U.S. under that program.

But the White House is also facing opposing criticism from Republicans, many of whom say more migrants are being allowed into the United States than has been reported thus far.

On Tuesday, two U.S. officials revealed to the Associated Press under the condition of anonymity that many Haitian migrants camped in a small Texas border town are being released in the United States, undercutting the Biden administration’s public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion.

Haitians have been freed on a “very, very large scale” in recent days, according to one U.S. official who put the figure in the thousands.

“If they're coming from other countries where we don't have [temporary protected] status, then they're expelled according to Title 42,” Psaki maintained Wednesday. “If they can't be expelled according to Title 42, then they're placed in expedited removal or in alternatives to detention, no matter what country they're coming from.”

The decision to release many Haitians, particularly without a clearly stated criteria for who stays and who gets returned to Haiti, has only added to criticism of the White House, which is already facing bipartisan condemnation. Republicans say Biden administration policies led Haitians to believe they would get asylum. Democrats are expressing outrage after images went viral this week of Border Patrol agents on horseback using aggressive tactics against the migrants.

Attorneys and advocates say they have so far been denied access to the migrant camp underneath the international bridge in Del Rio and have been given very little information by officials on what is happening with the immigrants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.