The fall season in Upstate New York provides a lot of family activities. Heading to the pumpkin patch is one option to pick out the right decor for the home.

However, many pumpkin patches offer much more than just pumpkins.

Tim's Pumpkin Patch in Marietta is coming off a busy weekend. Owner Tim Leuber says this year's pumpkin crop is healthy and a bit smaller this year because of all the rain.

A great sunrise at @TimsPumpkPatch this morning! It’s pumpkin season! More details on this years crop and the other fun things you’ll find on the farm this year on @SPECNews1CNY pic.twitter.com/u1PopoDbds — Brad Vivacqua (@Brad_Vivacqua) September 21, 2021

A few years ago, they opened their Brew Barn and began offering Friday night concerts for the adults.

During the day, there are plenty of fun things to do with the family like the petting zoo and corn maze. The hayrides are also back this year.

"It's an activity where the whole family can get together. And, they can go out and spend, you could probably spend a whole day here if you wanted, with your family and pick pumpkins and do all the activities and just have a good time," said Leubner.

The patch is in its 36th season. The farm is located on Rose Hill Road in Marietta and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. On Fridays, they're open until 10 p.m.