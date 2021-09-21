MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Each cup of coffee brings back memories for Angel Haynes.

What You Need To Know

Kesson Haynes was born prematurely, and his biological mother was addicted to opioids during the pregnancy

He passed away when he was 2 years old due to an undiscovered heart defect

Angel Haynes, Kesson Haynes' adoptive mother, opened a coffee shop named after him and the lullaby they used to share together

“'Keep smiling, keep shining,' and that's what I sang to him every night as his lullaby," Haynes said.

Angel's adopted son, Kesson Haynes, died from an undiscovered heart defect at the age of 2.

“December 22 of 2018, the absolute worst day of my life, very unexpected. My son was playing three days before Christmas, he is just playing and he fell over,” Haynes said.

He had a rough start and was born prematurely at 35 weeks.

Haynes said, “They were preparing me for withdrawals and he never had a withdrawal, so July 28 at 10 a.m., my little boy Kesson Haynes was born, and of course, he was immediately taken to the NICU where he spent 10 days.”

Kesson survived and was thriving until tragedy struck two years later.

“I hit my knees, I hit rock bottom,” Haynes said.

Through her faith and the support of her friends and family, Haynes decided to honor her son.

“When he passed away I made a promise, and I knew I had to make him, and promised an order for not me to take my own life but mommy was going to keep smiling,” Haynes said.

That is when the idea of KeepSmiling A'Latte Kesson&Co. was born in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

“I actually made peace to leave my corporate job, to start my own coffee shop in honor of my son Kesson Haynes,” Haynes said.

Aside from sharing coffee, Haynes hopes that sharing her story will help others know they are not alone.

“I think we all know somebody or know of somebody that knows somebody that has been affected by drugs, and it not only affects the person taking them, obviously if you're carrying or are with a child, that contributes to the unborn child development and then your family, your loved ones,” Haynes said.

Haynes said she's going to keep smiling and keep shining until she meets her son again.

Haynes said, “Everything about this shop is him. I tell people that this is his shop and we all just work here.”