RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The chairman of the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission has resigned from the board, citing anxiety over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the agency’s recent challenges with liquor distribution.

A.D. “Zander” Guy submitted his resignation on Friday to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. He was at the job for over four years.

He told The Associated Press on Monday that recent events led he and his wife to reassess his service, including the liquor supply troubles and the deaths of people around him due to COVID-19.

He previously served as chairman while Beverly Perdue was governor.