Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the White House on Tuesday, saying the partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom is “a long and enduring one, one that we value based on shared priorities.”

“We are indeed interconnected and interdependent in so many ways and in many ways, more than ever before,” Harris said in brief remarks ahead of a closed-door meeting. The vice president went on to say the U.S. and the U.K. will work together to address a number of “global health” issues, which include dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, addressing the growing threat of climate change and preparing for future pandemics.

“I want to thank the U.S. government, your government, for the many ways in which we are cooperating now I think at a higher and more intense level than at any time I can remember,” Johnson said to Harris, adding: “I want to single out the amazing work, the brave work, of the U.S. military in helping the Kabul airlift.”

Johnson will discuss similar topics in a meeting later in the day with President Joe Biden, who is returning to Washington from the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Biden used his time at the U.N. to call on the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses, also making the case that the United States remains a reliable international partner following four years of President Donald Trump’s “America first” foreign policy.

The president offered a robust endorsement of the U.N.’s relevance and ambition at a difficult time in history, and sought to reassure wary allies of U.S. cooperation after a series of disagreements in recent months.

He pledged to double U.S. financial aid to poorer countries to help them switch to cleaner energy and cope with the “merciless” effects of climate change. That would mean increasing assistance to about $11.4 billion a year. This after five months ago doubling the amount to $5.7 billion a year.

As part of the fight against climate change, rich nations for many years have promised to spend $100 billion a year in climate help, but a new study shows that they’re $20 billion a year short. Biden said his new commitment would help rich nations reach their goal.

Following Biden’s Tuesday address, Johnson praised the “very different mood in Washington” on the urgency of dealing with climate change since President Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump. Biden’s speech proved the U.S. government is now “passionately committed to fixing climate change,” Johnson added.

Johnson is due to host a United Nations climate conference in Glasgow in November, and has been using his visit to the U.N. General Assembly in New York this week to urge nations to contribute more to help poor countries tackle the crisis.

Britain welcomed Biden’s announcement Tuesday that the U.S. would double its contribution.

“I think that today was a really good day for the world,” Johnson said of the commitment ahead of his meeting with Harris. “And I thank the U.S. government and President Biden for the steps you've taken to reassure the world that America is committed to helping to tackle climate change.”

