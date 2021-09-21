ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company is getting closer and closer building its new regional campus in Orlando’s Lake Nona neighborhood.
Dynamic Campus LLC, a Disney-related entity, recently purchased nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona from Lake Nona Land Co. LLC, according to Orange County records.
The property is located off Lake Nona Boulevard, just west of Lake Nona Town Center.
In July, Disney revealed plans to relocate some employees in its Parks, Experiences and Products division from its headquarters in Burbank, Calif. to a new campus in Florida. Most of the parks division jobs will involve those not fully-dedicated to Disneyland Resort, the company previously said. The Lake Nona campus will house more than 2,000 employees.
Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro said at the time the move was based on the company’s already significant footprint in Florida as well as the state’s “business-friendly climate.”
The move to the new regional campus in Lake Nona is expected to take place through 2022.
Disney, with Disney World, is Central Florida’s largest employer.