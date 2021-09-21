ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company is getting closer and closer building its new regional campus in Orlando’s Lake Nona neighborhood.

What You Need To Know Disney purchases nearly 60 acres in Lake Nona area



The property will be used for Disney's new regional campus



Some California employees in Parks, Experiences and Products will be relocated to the new campus



The move is expected to take place through next year

Dynamic Campus LLC, a Disney-related entity, recently purchased nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona from Lake Nona Land Co. LLC, according to Orange County records.

The property is located off Lake Nona Boulevard, just west of Lake Nona Town Center.