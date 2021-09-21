Amazon, Chobani, Facebook, Pfizer and UPS are among more than 30 companies that have vowed to hire and train refugees fleeing Afghanistan for the U.S.

The companies said Tuesday that they want to help the tens of thousands of Afghan refugees coming to America to integrate into the economy. A first group of 37,000 Afghan refugees started making their way to states this month.

The companies said they were joining the Tent Coalition for Afghan Refugees, a coalition founded by Hamdi Ulukaya, the founder and CEO of yogurt and food company Chobani.

"America is at a critical juncture, and every part of our society must play its part to welcome our Afghan brothers and sisters," Ulukaya wrote in a statement. "They have stood by our side, and we must stand by theirs. I am so proud of the businesses stepping up today -- and hope that many more will join our coalition."

“The moment a refugee gets a job, it’s the moment they stop being a refugee,” Ulukaya continued. “It’s the moment they can stand on their own two feet; it’s the moment they can make new friends; it’s the moment they can start a new life."

UPS, the shipping and receiving company, said it would work with refugees to place them in the right jobs.

Online shopping giant Amazon said it offers refugees jobs in its warehouses or transportation hubs, as well as corporate or tech roles. It also pays for training and education, such as college tuition or English language courses.

"As part of our diverse workforce, Amazon continually hires immigrants and refugees across the company, and we're proud to partner with Tent to extend our reach," Beth Galetti, Amazon's Senior Vice President of People eXperience and Technology, said in a statement. "We are committed to expanding and improving on these efforts and providing employment support for the refugee population, including the imminent need for Afghan refugees."

"At Pfizer, we recognize the critical needs of people all around the world, and we firmly believe that every individual should be heard, seen, and cared for," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla wrote in a statement. "This is why we are proud to join the Tent Coalition for Afghan Refugees, and will be undertaking a number of projects in support of Afghan refugees and Special Immigrants – from hiring them into our workforce, to mentoring Afghan refugees and preparing them for their new workplaces."