Two people were taken to a hospital in the aftermath of a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia, on Monday, police said.

The Newport News Police Department wrote in a statement posted to social media Monday that they were on the scene of the shooting, and students were being evacuated and sent to the police courts.

In a subsequent update, police said that "two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening."

No suspect is in custody, police said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

In a statement, police also attempted to debunk rumors that there are other active shooters at other nearby schools: "That information is false."

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wrote on Twitter that his office is "in close contact with first responders at Heritage High School in Newport News."

"As more information becomes available, please avoid the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement," Gov. Northam cautioned.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said that he is "closely monitoring horrifying reports" of the shooting, writing in a social media post that he is "praying for the health and safety of all involved as we wait to learn more."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.