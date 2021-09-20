A business owner in Downtown Syracuse is pursuing her dream after making a career change to start her own business. Caeresa Richardson opened her store “Ecodessa” last year with a goal to sell sustainable fashion from around the world in Syracuse. Richardson hopes her unique business can serve as a model to others looking to pursue their own goals.

Richardson, 36, wants women to feel beautiful in what they’re wearing. She also wants them to appreciate where their clothing comes from.

Her South Salina Street store is filled with sustainable fashion items. Many of the items were made in a way that help the environment while portions of some sales go benefit groups in need.

“The majority of our brands partner with artisans outside of the country, and they focus on eliminating global poverty, eliminating global hunger and the way that they do that is partnering with their artisans,” said Richardson.

Richardson spent more than as a mechanical engineer after graduating from SU in 2007. She traveled, and a few years ago she decided to begin following her passion. She started opening up pop-up shops where she could sell unique sustainable items.

Last year, she decided to go all in, quitting her full-time job to pursue her true passion. She opened Gypsy Freedom, now Ecodessa, last August.

“This has always been my dream to do. Sustainable fashion to me, really, was my way to align my values with my entire life. So, living my values through everything that I do,” she said.

She admitted that starting in her business during a pandemic has been challenging. However, she said sustainable fashion is trending across the country. She believes in the products she sells and hopes her career change to follow her dreams can encourage others.

“This was my passion, and it really took a lot for me to say that out loud, let alone actually do it. So, yes, if I’m inspiring other people to do things that they’re passionate about in a strategic way ... I hope that I am,” she said.

Caeresa recently won the Heart of Syracuse Award from the Downtown Committee. The award is given to a business owner for efforts that positively impact how people feel about downtown. She also contributes to the community by volunteering and leading non-profits in the Syracuse area.

You can visit her store at 312 South Salina Street in Syracuse.