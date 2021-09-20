MARION, N.C. — Daniel Rodriguez is the co-owner of Burrito Bro's in Marion. It's a restaurant he, his wife and his brother Lee Roy opened years ago.

The restaurant took off fast. It began as a food truck five years ago, and after just a year, ended up on main street. They have a smaller menu but one they say brings in crowds.

"We specialize mainly in burritos, but we do a few other menu items. Things we do differently though, we make the flour tortillas. We make them from scratch, and we make every order to order," Daniel Rodriguez said.

Daniel Rodriguez says they take time with each and every meal. Their special "Frankendilla" can be made to order.

"It is a big ole quesadilla with everything in it. The chicken. The steak," Daniel Rodriguez said.

They learned the recipes from their mom but have added their own twists. The brothers grew up in the kitchen at their mother's Mexican restaurant.

"When I was probably about 14, I was like in the eighth grade, started small just making chips for her. By time I was in high school, I was lead cook," Lee Roy Rodriguez said.

They never planned to open their own restaurant.

"We try to modernize it. We try to do things other people aren't doing," Daniel Rodriguez said.

They have added street fries, sweet tacos and corn because they want their Mexican restaurant to stand out.

"Give it our little style, our little vibe," Lee Roy Rodriguez said.

Although their vibe does stand out with their logo, the other side of the room shows their past. They have pictures where their mom grew up because they say without her, without their roots, this place wouldn't be here to serve the people of Marion.

"It's our mom's roots but we want to put our own take to it and put our taste to it and get our style with it, but obviously we don't have want to forget where it started," Daniel Rodriguez said.