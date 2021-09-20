WATERVILLE — Colby College has celebrated a groundbreaking for its $85 million Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts.

It's the largest academic building project the small liberal arts college's history, the Morning Sentinel reported.

The 74,000-square-foot (6,875-square-meter) center will have a performance hall, multipurpose performance areas and studios and an arts incubator to facilitate and nurture emerging art forms, Colby President David Greene said. It's scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.

Greene and about 40 Colby trustees, faculty, senior staff and students attended Saturday’s event.

“For us, it’s literally a dream come true,” said Greene. “We all have dreams and many of them never come true.”

The center is named for Michael L. Gordon, a 1966 Colby graduate and trustee who was the lead donor among about 30 people who contributed to the project, the newspaper reported.