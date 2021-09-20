President Joe Biden this week will mark the opening of a new chapter in America’s foreign policy, as he seeks to ease allies’ concerns about recent U.S. actions on the world stage and unite like-minded allies to solve global challenges, also noting a shift away from the 20-year war in Afghanistan, senior administration officials said.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden is set to make his first address to the United Nations General Assembly as commander in chief on Tuesday



In his speech, Biden is expected to mark the end of 20 years of war and open a new chapter of “intensive diplomacy” by uniting allies “to deal with the major challenges of our time,” according to a senior administration official





On Monday evening, Biden will have a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Gutierres, where they are expected to discuss Afghanistan, Yemen, climate change and COVID-19, the official said



Biden will also meet with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in person on Tuesday, one week after the two countries announced a new security partnership that includes nuclear-powered submarines

When he heads to the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Monday afternoon, he’ll have his first extended meeting with the U.N. secretary-general, speak before the world’s nations for the first time as president and urge the United States’ allies to do more on issues like climate and COVID-19.

The president is also expected to try and quell concerns from U.S. allies in France, who say they were blindsided about a deal between the U.S. and Australia to share nuclear submarines. As a result, France on Friday recalled its U.S. ambassadors for the first time in decades.

The president’s schedule is as follows:

On Monday evening, President Biden will meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Gutierres for their first extended one-on-one meeting. They will cover topics including Afghanistan, Yemen, climate change and COVID-19, a senior administration official said.

On Tuesday, the president will address the U.N. General Assembly, a speech in which he will mark the end of 20 years of war and open a new chapter of “intensive diplomacy” by uniting allies “to deal with the major challenges of our time,” the official said. The president will outline a “modern” approach to security challenges and competition, an approach officials said was not the same as a new Cold War.

President Biden will also meet with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in person on Tuesday, one week after the two countries announced a new security partnership that includes nuclear-powered submarines.

Later Tuesday, he’ll welcome the United Kingdom’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, at the White House for a bilateral meeting, the third leader involved in the new security alliance, called AUKUS.

On Wednesday, the president will host a virtual COVID-19 summit from the White House with several nations. He will call for an “all-hands-on-deck effort” to end the pandemic with a focus on setting “bold goals” on things like vaccinations, medication and other technology.

In that summit, the U.S. is expected to announce “further contributions” to help end the pandemic globally, a few months after President Biden committed 500 million vaccine doses for donation around the world. The Washington Post reported that the U.S. could buy and donate hundreds of millions more.

On Friday, President Biden will convene the first-ever in-person summit of the Quad leaders: the U.S., Australia, India and Japan.

That day, he will hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an engagement with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who he already hosted at the White House earlier this year.

Another key meeting that could happen this week is a phone call between President Biden and French President Emmanual Macron, one week after the U.S. failed to give them proper warning about the deal with Australia.

A senior official said the two leaders have “deep mutual respect” and President Biden hopes to express his commitment to the alliance, which has “fostered security, stability and prosperity around the world for decades.”

And President Biden will certainly address Afghanistan in conversations with allies, some of whom view the U.S. decision to withdraw as unilateral and poorly executed. The president will instead focus on the path forward and ways to partner in the future, officials said.