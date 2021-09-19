From fruity pebbles and banana pudding to whatever scent may sound pleasing, this Bronx native is offering an array of creative scents to purchase at the new Marketplace on James.



“Every Sunday morning, my mom didn’t want to cook for me, so I would eat Fruity Pebbles or Fruit Loops, so I decided to make a cereal bowl,” Regeya Danforth, owner of Black Queen Candles.



Danforth also makes wax melts and wick-less candles. Her favorite is the banana pudding candle.



“I love banana pudding. I love the way it smells, but I don’t know how to cook, I don’t know how to bake. So I said I can still whip up something in the kitchen with wax,” Danforth said.

This “fruity pebble” candle can be found at the new Marketplace on James Street in Eastwood, SYR. The building was once the Tip-a-Few Bar is now a place for vendors to sell their products. @SPECNews1CNY pic.twitter.com/pKnMJ27cHw — Shalon Stevens (@shalonstevenstv) September 18, 2021



Danforth is happy the building has transformed from a nuisance in the area to a place for small business owners like herself to sell their products and be part of the community.



“Community development is something that I truly believe in and I want it to represent everyone that is in our community,” Eileen Porto, owner of Marketplace on James, said. “I live in Eastwood, so renovating this belated corner that was so bad and turning it into something that is so positive, the absolute opposite of what it was, is just so meaningful to me.”

“So much to offer,” Danforth added. “We have antique collections...old meets new. We have everything new and old.”