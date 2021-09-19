As the pandemic continues President Joe Biden mandated business with over 100 employees have two choices, mandate that employees get vaccinated, or employees get weekly testing.

Grills Seafood Deck & Tiki Bar owner Joe Penovich said because of his faith, he will not be requiring his employees to get vaccinated. He owns three restaurants in Central Florida and has around 400 employees.

“We are going encourage people that wanted to get vaccinated. I am not here to bash that vaccine. I am here to stand what I believe my faith tells me to do, and I am going to give my employees that choice also," said Penovich

Under the President's order Peonvich is aware they will have to follow other rules if employees are not vaccinated.

“We are going to comply with all of the other the regulations that we can, we are going to do everything possible to do that, but I am not going to require grounds for employment a vaccine for those that don't want to take it.”

Penovich opened his first restaurant in 1997.​