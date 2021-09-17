BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Looking for a place to grab a drink before a Sabres game, or maybe when the Bills hit the road?

Southern Tier Brewing Company says the wait in almost over for its Buffalo taproom. It will open on September 28.

The taproom takes the place of the former 716 Food and Sport at Harbor Center. It will offer a food menu, as well as the company’s full line of craft beers, ciders and spirits, which will be available in house and to-go.

“We are thrilled to contribute to the remarkable efforts to continue to make Buffalo's beautiful waterfront a destination,” the brewery said on Facebook. “Find us at the corner of Scott and Washington and we promise to be the pint to raise for every overtime winner, every post skate, every Buffalo River moment.”

Southern Tier also has taprooms in Lakewood, Charlotte, Pittsburgh and Cleveland.