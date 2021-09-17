NEW ALBANY, Ohio — It was a hot day at the ball field for Columbus-based landscaping company Yard Solutions, but it was all for a cause.

“We thought this would be a good way to make giving back a priority for our company,” said Yard Solutions President Eric Remeis.

Remeis said his company got involved after a couple of his company’s clients helped organize the field being built in New Albany.

“We worked for the city of New Albany as well as the New Albany parks, and there's an individual who is actually the one who spearheaded this project.”



The crew spent the day planting trees and manicuring the area around the field.

The project has special meaning for crew member Sam Pehger and his family.

“My mom has worked with children with autism for 17 years,” said Pegher. “So this means a lot to her and it means a lot to me.”

