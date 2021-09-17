When you tour a 3.8 million-square-foot -facility, you definitely will get your steps in.

There are wellness rooms, break rooms with healthy food options, automation and a recruitment center that is anticipating hiring 1,500 people in the next 60 days.

Amazon has had its share of controversy around the country. But we spoke with one Central New Yorker who has already joined the Amazon workforce, and says he's happy to be part of the team.

What You Need To Know SYR1 will be about the size of 64 football fields



It is the tallest Amazon design to date, approximately 100-feet tall, and the first fulfillment center in upstate



The building, which will launch in the winter, contains more than 15,500 tons of structural steel and 10-plus miles of conveyance systems



About 1,500 full-time hourly employees will be hired to pick, pack and ship smaller-sized customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods

“When I heard about Amazon coming to this area, in the back of my mind, I kind of knew that this is someplace I would want to work for," said Dan Culican, a senior workplace health and safety manager at Amazon. "I mean, look at what they’re doing for Central New York — 1,500 good jobs. The people in this area are great. The people are going to make this company successful, especially in CNY.”

While Amazon faced resistance in some areas, including downstate, Central New York leaders worked for years with the company to bring them to the Syracuse area.

They say Amazon will invest in the community, including in a new Steam school in the city. And they're expecting a big boost in tax revenue, compared to the golf course that was previously on the site.

“Things change. The world changes. It grows. It develops," said Clay Supervisor Damian Ulatowski. "I believe what we’ve come up with is an excellent opportunity to replace what was once a recreational area to a commercial area on a commercial corridor.”

The building is expected to open in this winter.