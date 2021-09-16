BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Beer lovers now have a new option for their beverage needs and even those hard to find favorites. The Beer Keep is officially open for business in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village near Bidwell Park.

The bar and shop, which is located in in the former Ashker’s Juice Bar on Elmwood Avenue, will have a 10 tap draft system, along with reach in coolers.

They will carry everything from special releases to classic mainstays, as well as an all-natural wine list, seltzers and non-alcoholic options.

Customers can enjoy beer on-site or to-go.

The Beer Keep will also offer a hometown food menu.