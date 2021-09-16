HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Balm say they know development is inevitable in their community, but suggest that growth should be balanced.

Alfred Brunner bought his home in Balm eight years ago. Since then he says there's been steady and unwelcomed development.

What You Need To Know South Hillsborough residents, county officials hold meeting on residential planning



Hillsborough County has been working on a future land use study



PLAN HILLSBOROUGH: Residential Planned-2 (RP-2) land use study

"Everything that they put in, the houses are right next to each other, you can't get into your backyard which takes away the purpose of having a house," said Brunner who lives on four acres.

"I also ended up getting the property next to me to keep the development out," said Brunner.

However, some of his neighbors don't have that option.

Many joined a meeting on proposed updates to the area residential planning.

Over the last 18 months, Hillsborough County has been working on a future land use study and surveyed residents.

"Those questions dealt with some of the lot sizes as well as some of the buffering," said Special Area Studies Manager Jay Collins.

Under the current residential planned (RP-2): One home can be built on 5 acres of land. If the requirments are met, two homes can be built on one acre.

Developments and small subdivisions must have parks and stores.

"Currently what we are looking it at is to still have those types of uses but have those uses as an option for the developer instead of a regulation," said Collins.

Residents felt more can be done to improve infrastructure. According to Brunner, sidewalks are lacking.

"That's the kind of mismanagement that is very expensive to do retroactively," said Brunner.

"I do think that from some of the conversation that they do share some common goals, but there are also some things that they are far apart on," said Collins.

The county says they will continue to meet stakeholders half the way.