Members of Maine's congressional delegation are urging members of Maine's timber industry to take advantage of federal COVID-19 relief.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Rep. Jared Golden said Thursday that timber harvesters and haulers who have been impacted by the pandemic can apply for $200 million in relief. They said Maine is leading the country in the number of applicants, and more than $250,000 has been sent to loggers in the state so far.

The deadline to apply for aid is Oct. 15. The aid has the potential to be a lifeline for members of the industry, said Dana Doran, executive director of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine.

“These funds can provide aid at a time when it is sorely needed by many hard-working small family businesses here in Maine," Doran said. “We have been assured that there will be enough funding available for all those who apply and the application process is quick and relatively pain free.”

Collins and Golden introduced the Loggers Relief Act last year to help timber industry members who have been impacted by the pandemic. Independent Sen. Angus King and Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine co-sponsored the proposal.

The application process eventually opened in July.