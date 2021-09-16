DELAFIELD, Wis. — As the trade shortage keeps growing, Wisconsin heating and air conditioning companies need more people.

Kettle Moraine Heating & Air Conditioning has only been in this building about a year. But they’re growing so fast, they need more space, and they need more people.

Jason McGuire has worked in heating and air conditioning for 23 years.

“Funny story, I was in high school and the girl I was dating’s parents owned a heating and air conditioning company,” he laughed.

He’s spent 10 of those 23 years at Kettle Moraine. When asked what he enjoys about it, he said the variety makes a difference, because he’s doing something different every day.

That’s a common sentiment around the office.

“Every day is a different adventure,” said Bill Brink. He’s the owner.

“Kettle Moraine Heating was started by my my father. My father actually passed away when I was younger, and my mom actually closed the business,” Brink said. “And then 15 years ago, my sister and I reopened it.”

Problem solving is a big part of the job.

“We have a lot of discoveries that happen. Discoveries are [when] you didn't know what was behind this wall, or this ductwork, and you take it off to redo it. And there's a mystery back there,” Brink said.

They’ve kept busy during the pandemic, because the need for heat and AC never stops.

“We probably had one person, he worked three hours a day for a year and a half just sourcing safety product,” Brink said.

Right now, they’re hiring about 10 more people. They’ll likely need even more down the road.

“That ranges from lead installers, to senior service technicians, sales people, duct cleaners, electricians,” Brink said.

But Brink made it clear he wants anybody interested to reach out. That includes young people.

“For all the parents that might see this, for a long time, generations weren't guided to go into the trades … right now, the whole entire world is seeing that shortage. I've seen a lot of young men and women that have the ability to work with their hands,” he said. “They could ride with one of my technicians and see what a day is like in different divisions, to understand what maybe they would want to do.”

