GREENSBORO, N.C. — A recent N.C. A&T graduate started her own food truck to make fresh food more accessible.

What You Need To Know

Simone Lacewell started the business on campus as a way to make healthy food more accessible and affordable

She has been an entrpeneur since she was 13

As a self-proclaimed "health freak," Lacewell believes healthy food shouldn't be hard to find

Simone Lacewell had trouble finding fresh food on campus, so she started her own business called Miki Bowls. When she first got things going, she would make and deliver custom bowls of fresh fruit to other students in need of well-balanced meals on campus.

"The closest grocery store is a mile away from campus and not a lot of people have cars, and the only thing that is close to campus is fast food; McDonalds, Burger King, Sonic all of those types of things. So there really isn’t anything affordable and healthy for the students," Lacewell said.

Now, five months after graduating, Lacewell has turned her cooler business into a food truck.

She spent months preparing the menu and making sure the food truck was completely equipped. She believes her food truck will make a big difference for people looking to eat healthy on the go.

Lacewell recently had her grand opening, and dozens of friends, family and interested customers came to support her new venture.

“I’m glad everyone wants to see what I’ve been doing and is out to support me on my first day, grand opening. It’s definitely the start of something new but also an evolution of where I started," Lacewell said.

Lacewell graduated with a business management degree and is also a full-time district manager for Aldi. To follow Miki Bowls food truck you can visit on Facebook or here.