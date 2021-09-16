MEQUON, Wis.— Keeping kosher is an important aspect of Jewish faith for many people around Wisconsin and beyond. A kosher diet entails only eating foods that comply with the dietary rules of Judaism.

Until recently, finding a place to eat kosher foods outside the home had been a challenge in the Milwaukee area. A new deli is setting out the change that.

The Deli on Crown opened this summer in Mequon, Wisconsin, as part of the Peltz Center for Jewish Life. The restaurant is the first all-kosher restaurant in the Milwaukee metro-area.

Chef James Udulutch runs the kitchen. Udulutch trained at the Culinary Institute of America and received special training on kosher cooking.

For him, creating recipes that fit within the laws of kosher cuisine present a unique opportunity to test his creativity.

“We have got as much flavor, creativity, and pizzaz on this plate as you are going to get anywhere else,” said Udulutch.

The deli began after the Peltz Center saw strong turnouts for their annual Jewish Food Festival held in Mequon.

Moshe Luchins, who serves as the center’s director of community engagement said they saw that a strong demand exists in the community.

“We had multiple people come to us and say they wanted something like this the whole entire year,” said Luchins.

Since opening in June, the deli has been able to appeal to a wide variety of people, both those who keep kosher as well as those who simply come to enjoy a good meal.

“We had a group of construction guys come in last week and they said we are coming here from now on because we can’t get a sandwich like this,” said Udulutch.

To learn more about The Deli on Crown, click here.