A beloved Maine staple, Big Al's, is closing its doors after 35 years in business because of staffing shortages during the pandemic.

Owner Al Cohen said his business is competing with the government for employees because the government is paying people more through pandemic benefits, WGME-TV reported.

Cohen says his part-time employees made about $240 a week, but with pandemic assistance, they made $715 a week.

The store's manager, Marian Theriault, said they did everything they could to keep Big Al's open through the pandemic but she knew the closing was inevitable.

Cohen said that he feels that same sadness his customers have expressed to him regarding the store's closing.

"Another lady told me she was going to be depressed when the last day comes,” Cohen said. “So will I, so will I.”

Big Al’s will close by the end of 2021, and everything in the “odd lot” store will be discounted starting Sept. 30.