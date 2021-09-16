Get ready for a makeover! Or at the very least, get ready for a makeover-themed LEGO set thanks to the company’s new partnership with the Netflix show “Queer Eye.”

The popular Netflix show is a remake of a Bravo show from the early 2000s, and features five gay male professionals — in this case, Jonathan, Antoni, Karamo, Tan and Bobby — as they attempt to “makeover” the appearance and lives of one individual per episode.

Each man has a specific area of specialty: Jonathan is the resident hair care and grooming expert, Antoni is a food and wine aficionado, Karamo is the culture and lifestyle extraordinaire, Tan is a fashion expert and Bobby is an interior designer.

The LEGO loft will also include “tributes to each of the Fab 5’s special talents,” like a kitchen island for Antoni, a clothing rack for Tan, a swivel salon chair for Jonathan’s swivel and Karamo’s couch and scrapbook.

Bobby Berk himself helped Lego craft the interior of their miniature loft.

“LEGO bricks played such an important part in my childhood,” Berk wrote in a statement discussing the collaboration. “Clicking those little bricks together really sparked my imagination and creativity. Collaborating with the LEGO team was an absolute dream come true! It would be any kid’s dream and now it’s my reality.”

Two additional characters will also appear in the LEGO set: Kathi Dooley, Jonathan’s former high school music teacher who was featured in “Queer Eye” season four, and Bruley the dog.

Several of the cast members celebrated news of their Lego lookalikes on social media, with Karamo Brown tweeting: “Can not believe I’m a Lego! This is so cool.”

Can not believe I’m a Lego! This is so cool. https://t.co/ccMRJ8ysSK — Karamo (@Karamo) September 14, 2021

Jonathan Van Ness similarly responded with one of his now-famous catchphrases, writing in part: “Can you believe!? I’m a Lego!!”

Can you believe!? I’m a Lego!! Queer Eye set coming soon 💕💕 @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/qkd2vSjjLT — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) September 14, 2021

And Bobby Berk, who had a large hand in the Lego design, wrote: “Ok, I’ve officially made it. I’m a LEGO minifigure!! I can’t wait for you all to see the LEGO Queer Eye – The Fab Five Loft set. Coming soon.”

Ok, I’ve officially made it. I’m a LEGO minifigure!! I can’t wait for you all to see the LEGO Queer Eye – The Fab Five Loft set. Coming soon. #LEGOQueerEye @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/4JzL3xyokC — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) September 14, 2021

The set will be available for $99.99 on Oct. 1, and was created in “close collaboration” with the entire Fab Five team.

“Tan was the biggest challenge,” Matthew Ashton, lead designer of the “Queer Eye” set, said of creating the cast’s figurines. “We didn’t have an element that did his gorgeous hair justice, so we had to make an entirely new wig element - in shimmering silver of course!”

Earlier this year, LEGO debuted their first-ever LGBTQIA+ themed set just in time for Pride Month.