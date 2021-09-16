ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Rochester Greenovation continues selling secondhand everything, but at a new place. The more than month-long move is complete and the store has reopened at 850 St. Paul Street, just a couple of blocks north of the Genesee Brew House.

What You Need To Know Greenovation is now located at 850 St. Paul St., Rochester



They carry everything from doors, windows, cabinets, tiles, clothing, appliances, couches, flooring and paint to jewelry



Greenovation is open Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

If you want it or need it or are looking for it, chances are Greenovation has it. Volunteers worked long hours moving all the merchandise from the former store on East Main Street to the new space on St. Paul.

"We have literally everything," said Kim Connolly, Greenovation executive director. "We have doors, windows, cabinets, tiles, clothing, appliances, couches, flooring and paint. Everything, even jewelry."

Relocated and reopened! ♻️ Greenovation is now located at 850 St. Paul St. in Rochester. This place has got it all. Shop, donate, reimagine and repurpose. Kudos to the volunteers who moved 22,000 ft.² of stuff! @SPECNews1ROC @RocGreen #upcycle #roc pic.twitter.com/Eq95YbwYb0 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) September 17, 2021

The mission is to make sure that nothing goes to the landfill. Shop, donate, reimagine and repurpose.

"It has just been absolutely wonderful, everybody coming together. We are having the best Greeno community we have ever had. It is a great celebration to be in the space," said Connolly.

Don’t get too dizzy looking …but check out some of the items for sale at Greenovation. You just never know what you’re going to find! ♻️ Exec Dir. Kim Connelly shows us around. @SPECNews1ROC @RocGreen pic.twitter.com/8IA47rvn6I — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) September 17, 2021

The grand reopening is Friday and Saturday.

Greenovation is open: