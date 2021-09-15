WAUKESHA, Wis.— The Ryder Cup kicks off next week and businesses far beyond the Sheboygan area are getting in on the action.

Waukesha Floral and Greenhouse has the unique task of providing all the indoor floral designs for the event, many of which will be showcased at corporate events. The store plans to deliver around 1,500 green plants and another 1,500 floral arrangements. They will start deliveries to Kohler on Thursday.

Waukesha Floral and Greenhouse vice president Marty Loppnow said getting the contract means a lot to the store.

“This is a pinnacle, an amazing thing,” Loppnow said. “For a small town flower shop in Waukesha, Wisconsin to be chosen for the state of Wisconsin to represent in Kohler, we are very honored to be doing this.”

The store brought in extra staff this week to get everything ready.