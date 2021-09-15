YORK, S.C. — Fall begins next week, and that means enjoying all of the fun activities that come with the season.

Just over the state border in York, South Carolina, the Windy Hill Orchard and Cider Mill is ready for all of your plans.

Matthew Gusmer’s father opened the orchard in the late 1980s, and it’s been serving the surrounding area for more than 30 years.

He says September is their busiest month, as that is when apple picking is in full force.

People can pick their own apples with reservations or buy a bag at their farm stand.

He expects the picking season to go into October.

“We start with our galas. We get those picked and they are up at the farmstand to be sold now, and the next apple is the stayman winesap and we will be full on picking for the next 5-6 weeks,” Gusmer said.

You can also get pink ladies and russet goldens. But there is a lot to do past just the picking.

Along with apples, there’s apple cider, donuts and a cider bar. He says they’ll stay open until December.

And, it’s an easy trip.

“We are a great little location. Just far enough away from Charlotte to make a great little day trip,” he said. "We pull a lot of customers from Charlotte, Fort Mill, Rock Hill,” he said.

You can make apple picking reservations online.

The farm stand is open Thursday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cider bar is open Friday through Sunday, times vary.