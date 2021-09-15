DEPEW, N.Y. — ​Buffalove is in the air in Depew. Our Kelly Khatib is showing us the opening of Store 716, where they have everything you need to show off your love for all things Buffalo.

From clothes to games and, of course, Bills gear, the store has a variety of items that has made it an online destination since its launch in 2011.

#LETSGOBUFFALO: I’m out in Depew @store716 for the opening of its first brick and mortar store ! Catch @SPECNews1BUF to see where you can find everything you need to rep the #QueenCity! pic.twitter.com/2fmLiYkjDg — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) September 15, 2021

Owner Tony Hoffman says it was a hobby that quickly turned into a lucrative business even while the pandemic loomed.

“Buffalo has a big ex-pat community and it’s the first thing you want when you move, so a lot of our sales move to people who go through the mail,” Hoffman said. “Whether you were actually out of town, or in town, you were getting yourself because you missed that social feeling of being in Buffalo.”

The store will be up and running Tuesday – Saturday.

For more information, visit store716.com.